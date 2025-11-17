Donald Trump nemesis Jack White has been named as one of the halftime performers for the NFL’s Thanksgiving games.

Grammy winner White, who used to front The White Stripes before launching a successful solo career, will perform during the Nov. 27 game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

The singer has slammed Trump on social media, calling the president a “danger” to the entire world, and comes after Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was named to sing at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Jack White at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RRH

It will be Detroit-native White’s first-ever performance at Ford Field. White announced the booking with an Instagram video showing a blue vinyl album being pressed, with details of the NFL game forming the middle sticker. The 50-year-old musician is famous for his adherence to vinyl, with his latest album, No Name, initially released as a mystery record included in purchases at his Third Man Records stores.

Trump, 79, was present at the Detroit Lions’ game against the Washington Commanders last week, where the Lions won 44-22.

The outspoken White slammed Trump’s divisive Oval Office redecorations in an Instagram post in August, which has now garnered over 300,000 likes.

He pointed out that Trump’s torrent of gold and gilded additions to the historic office were an “embarrassment to American history,” describing it as “a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room.”

“Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes?” White said, posting a photo of the Oval Office. “A gold plated Trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of Trump shoes on either side wouldn’t it?”

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung dutifully clapped back at the time, “Jack White is a washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career.”

The White Stripes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by rock icon Iggy Pop earlier this month. Jack White has won 12 Grammy awards, while his band’s 2003 hit “Seven Nation Army” has been streamed over 2 billion times on Spotify alone.

The musician has not backed down from his anti-Trump posts to his 1 million followers on Instagram. White shared a picture of Trump holding gold shoes, stating, “This man is a danger to not just America but the entire world and that’s not an exaggeration, he’s dismantling democracy and endangering the planet on a daily basis, and we. all. know. it.”

In October, White posted a photo of the demolition of the White House’s East Wing to build Trump’s ballroom, with the caption “Alexa, define ‘metaphor’.”

Jack White shares a photo of the White House demolition on Instagram. Instagram

White was booked under the NFL’s new partnership with rapper Eminem and his manager, Paul Rosenberg, as the halftime show’s executive producers. Other Thanksgiving performers include Post Malone and Lil Jon.

Detroit hero Eminem is one of the Lions’ most famous fans and has frequently been spotted at their home games. Gospel artist CeCe Winans will sing the national anthem at the November 27 game.

The NFL has already annoyed Trump by booking anti-MAGA musician, Latin rapper Bad Bunny, as next year’s Super Bowl halftime performer. The rapper has called out Trump’s attack on immigrants, and routed his world tour away from America for fear of ICE agents raiding fans at his gigs.