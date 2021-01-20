Trump Pens ‘Generous’ Farewell Letter to Biden Despite Skipping Inauguration

Read it at Twitter
Newly former President Donald Trump wrote his successor a “very generous” farewell letter despite skipping Joe Biden’s inauguration. Sitting in the Oval Office for the first time, Biden told reporters, “The president wrote a very generous letter. Because it was private, I won’t talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous.” When the two will meet remains unclear; Trump departed Washington, D.C. early Wednesday morning for Florida and did not attend any of the inauguration ceremonies.