CHEAT SHEET
FRIENDS FOREVER
Donald Trump Says He’s Working With Benjamin Netanyahu on Defense Treaty Ahead of Israeli Elections
President Trump tweeted his support of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, saying the two leaders had discussed a “mutual defense treaty” for the two nations. Netanyahu faces a crucial re-election vote next week and Trump’s tweet bolstered his support. “I look forward to continuing those discussions after the Israeli Elections when we meet at the United Nations later this month!” Trump tweeted, adding that the treaty would “further anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries.” The latest polls do not predict a clear winner between Netanyahu and Gen. Benny Gantz, who openly opposes the joint defense treaty. “This is not what we want,” Gantz said in response to Trump’s declaration. “We haven’t asked anyone to be killed for our sakes, we haven’t asked anyone to fight for us, and we haven’t asked anyone for the right to defend the state of Israel.”