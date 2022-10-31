Trump Takes Swipe at Dem Cities in Rambling Response to Pelosi Break-in
‘OUT OF CONTROL’
Donald Trump called the attack on Paul Pelosi a “terrible thing” in his first public comments on the hammer assault on Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband. Speaking to Spanish-language conservative network Americano Media, Trump addressed the attack on Mr. Pelosi during a rambling answer about crime in American cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing,” the former president said, striking a markedly more solemn tone in his response to the attack than that of his son, Donald Trump Jr. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally,” he continued. “Look at what’s happening in Chicago.” He said that Chicago “was far worse than Afghanistan,” comparing the number of American soldiers shot in Afghanistan with the number of people shot in the Illinois city. “This country is out of control,” Trump added. “You look at—and they’re Democrat-run cities, almost exclusively.”