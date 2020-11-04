CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump Wins Iowa Again
STILL RED
Donald Trump has won Iowa again, securing six more electoral votes, the AP reports. The president flipped the state from red to blue in 2016 and solidified his hold on the electorate this time around. Trump spent some of his final days on the campaign trail in the Hawkeye State, hosting a Sunday rally in Dubuque. He led former Vice President Joe Biden in Iowa polls leading up to the election. Iowa’s voters lean Republican—both the state’s senators and its governor are Republicans—and Trump won there by nearly 10 percentage points in 2016, but the electorate does have a blue streak: Barack Obama won it in both 2012 and 2008.