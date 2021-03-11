CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trump’s Last Defense Secretary Blames Him for the Capitol Riot
‘CAUSE AND EFFECT’
Read it at Vice
Former President Donald Trump’s last secretary of defense blames him for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Chris Miller, who served as acting secretary of defense from just after the November election until the inauguration of Joe Biden, told Vice, “Would anybody have marched on the Capitol, and tried to overrun the Capitol, without the president’s speech? I think it’s pretty much definitive that wouldn’t have happened.” Trump spoke to a crowd on the National Mall and told them, “everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building.” The attempted insurrection left five dead. Miller added, “It seems cause and effect. The question is, did he know he was enraging people to do that? I don’t know.”