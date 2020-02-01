CHEAT SHEET
    Dow Falls Over 600 Points Amid Coronavirus Fears

    Julia Arciga

    Spencer Platt/Getty

    After federal officials announced a public health emergency over coronavirus and a seventh case of the virus was confirmed in California, stocks took a deep dive and marked their worst days in months. According to CNBC, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 600 points—wiping out January gains in the worst day since August. The S&P 500 had its worst day since October, taking a 1.8 percent—or 58-point—hit. The Nasdaq also fell 1.6 percent, or 148 points.

    But not everything tanked. Amazon shares rose by 7.4 percent—making founder Jeff Bezos fortune grow $7.9 billion to to $124.2 billion on Friday. According to Bloomberg, the increase came after Amazon reported a fourth-quarter profit that exceeded expectations.

