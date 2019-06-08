Drunk Driver Hits Amish Horse and Buggy, Killing Two Children

Two young Amish children, age 2 and 6, were killed and to other children, age 3 and 4, were critically injured after the horse-drawn buggy they were traveling in with their family was struck by a drunk driver in rural Michigan. The buggy was carrying two adults and five children when it was struck from behind by a pick-up truck, according to ABC News. The driver was apprehended at the scene and is in jail awaiting arraignment on charges that could extend to manslaughter, according to local police. Michigan has the sixth largest Amish population in America, with around 15,450 people living in Amish communities throughout the state.