Elderly Woman Critically Injured in Royal Motorcade Crash
An elderly woman in Britain was left fighting for her life after she was hit by a police motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh through London on Wednesday afternoon, Scotland Yard said. The unnamed victim, who is in her 80s, was critically injured in the crash and was rushed to a “major trauma” center, according to the London Ambulance Service. The duchess Sophie—who is married to King Charles’ youngest sibling, Prince Edward—praised the “swift response” of the emergency services who treated the woman. “The duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated.”