Education Dept. Probes 7 Schools Over Alleged Antisemitism, Islamophobia
UNDER SCRUTINY
The Education Department on Thursday night announced it has launched investigations into seven schools over alleged incidents of antisemitism and islamophobia. The probes—the first such inquiries to be launched since the Hamas attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7—relate to five cases of alleged antisemitism and two purported cases of Islamophobia. Six colleges are being investigated: Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, Cornell University in New York, Columbia University in New York, Wellesley College in Massachusetts, The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York, and the University of Pennsylvania. One K-12 school, the Maize Unified School District in Kansas, is also under investigation. “Hate has no place in our schools, period,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.