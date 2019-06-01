Eight Climbers, Including Two Americans, Missing in Indian Himalayas

Seven climbers, including two Americans, four Britons, and an Australian, went missing—along with their Indian liaison officer—while climbing in the Indian Himalayas last week. The group was trying to scale one of the highest peaks in India, Nanda Devi East, which reaches over 24,000 feet, local authorities said. The team of eight were part of a larger group of 12 who left the village of Munsiyari on May 13, but only four of the group returned to base camp on May 25. Local mountaineers have reported that there was an avalanche along the route, but limited information is available. Search teams, including those supplied with medical supplies, are en route. Eleven people died this climbing season on Mount Everest, causing sherpas and others to call for new limitations on who can ascend the world’s tallest peak.