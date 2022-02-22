El Chapo’s Wife Transferred to Minimum-Security Prison

CHEAT SHEET
It doesn’t seem like U.S. prison officials are too worried that El Chapo’s wife will follow in his footsteps... right out of custody. Emma Coronel Aispuro has been transferred to a minimum-security lockup in Texas to serve out the remainder of her three-year sentence for taking part in her husband’s drug trafficking operation. FMC Carswell is described by the Bureau of Prisons as a “federal administrative security medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.” El Chapo infamously escaped two high-security Mexican prisons before being captured and extradited to the U.S., where he was convicted and sentenced to life. Authorities are taking no chances with him; he’s at the Supermax prison in Colorado.