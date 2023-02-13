Elderly Man Killed by 13-Year-Olds Driving Stolen Car: Cops
‘TERRIBLE’
A group of 13-year-olds driving a stolen car struck and killed a man near a church in Robbins, Illinois, on Sunday, according to police. A Robbins police officer began following the stolen Kia after noticing its broken window, only to find smoke emanating from the site of a car accident ahead. “A guy was coming out of his parking lot down there, hit him, he [spun] out three or four times, guys got out of the truck and ran,” a witness to the crash told ABC 7, calling the accident “terrible.” After the crash, which allegedly occurred in front of the 71-year-old victim’s home at around 2:30 p.m., first responders pulled from the wreckage of a Ford Taurus and transported him to a nearby hospital. The victim, who has not been identified, died of his injuries. The three teenagers involved in the crash have been arrested.