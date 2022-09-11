California Teen Allegedly Faked Birth Certificate Just to Play High School Football Again
GLORY DAYS
A California high school football player who led his team to a 9-4 record last year just cost the school six games—because he allegedly used a fake birth certificate to play. Police arrested Elijah Nathaniel Frisco, 19, for forging a birth certificate in order to enroll at Montclair High School, where he played football in 2021 and contributed to the team’s success. According to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Frisco joined the team in 2021 despite have played as a senior at Pomona High School down the road in 2020. Allegations that he misrepresented himself were reported to Montclair on Sept. 2 after its win against Pomona, prompting an investigation. “Montclair Police determined that the individual misrepresented himself in the enrollment process for the purpose of playing football, and he was arrested for submitting falsified documents to the school,” said Mathew Holton, the Chaffey Joint Union High School District Superintendent, in a statement. Montclair forfeited five games from its 2021 season and one this season.