Elon Musk Can’t Explain What the Hell He Did Either
DODGY
Elon Musk answered questions at Allen & Co’s Sun Valley Conference on Saturday—but not the big one. The Telsa founder reportedly sidestepped queries about his move Friday to terminate his $44 billion Twitter deal, opening a new chapter the bizarre drama. During a talk before the yearly gathering of media and tech moguls, Musk instead focused on Space X and Mars as “civilization life insurance,” sources told Reuters and Bloomberg. Twitter has already said it plans to take Musk to court to force the merger through, so the usually voluble billionaire would be wise not to say much.