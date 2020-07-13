‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested on Domestic-Violence Charges

Read it at Twitter
Empire actor Bryshere Gray has been charged in a domestic violence incident after allegedly assaulting his wife in their Goodyear, Arizona, home Sunday night. Gray surrendered to police custody Monday morning after previously refusing to come out of his home, Goodyear police said. Gray’s wife told police that Gray had beaten and strangled her, and she momentarily lost consciousness. She was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for her injuries and has since been released. Gray was arrested in Chicago just last year for driving without a license and was charged with possession of a title or registration not authorized on a vehicle.