EPA to Announce First Ever Restrictions on Power Plant Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Report

Read it at The New York Times
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to announce the first ever restrictions on existing power plant greenhouse gas emissions, according to The New York Times. The new regulation will require coal and gas power plants to cut—or capture—nearly all of their carbon dioxide emissions by 2040, three sources familiar with the matter told the Times. The new regulation may inspire these companies to use carbon capture technology on their smokestacks, a technique currently used by less than 20 plants in the United States, the Times reports. Power plants currently generate 25 percent of the country’s planet-warming pollution.