CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    EPA to Announce First Ever Restrictions on Power Plant Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Report

    GOING GREENER

    Katie Hawkinson

    Exhaust rises from the stacks of a West Virginia power station.

    Brian Snyder/Reuters

    The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to announce the first ever restrictions on existing power plant greenhouse gas emissions, according to The New York Times. The new regulation will require coal and gas power plants to cut—or capture—nearly all of their carbon dioxide emissions by 2040, three sources familiar with the matter told the Times. The new regulation may inspire these companies to use carbon capture technology on their smokestacks, a technique currently used by less than 20 plants in the United States, the Times reports. Power plants currently generate 25 percent of the country’s planet-warming pollution.

    Read it at The New York Times