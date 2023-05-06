CHEAT SHEET
Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Sexual Harrasment
Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has accused him of sexual harassment and alleged he forced her to sign a non-disclosure agreement, according to a document filed Friday in an ongoing legal dispute between the two. Herman’s attorney alleges that Herman worked at Woods’ restaurant—The Woods in Jupiter, Florida—when the two entered into a sexual relationship. Her attorney claims Woods forced her to sign a NDA—or otherwise lose her job—and subsequently locked her out of his residence, which she was staying at, and took her possessions. Woods’ attorney has yet to comment on the document to USA Today but has previously denied that Woods sexually harassed Herman.