    Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Sexual Harrasment

    LEGAL DISPUTE

    Katie Hawkinson

    Tiger Woods stands outside during a match.

    Brian Snyder/Reuters

    Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has accused him of sexual harassment and alleged he forced her to sign a non-disclosure agreement, according to a document filed Friday in an ongoing legal dispute between the two. Herman’s attorney alleges that Herman worked at Woods’ restaurant—The Woods in Jupiter, Florida—when the two entered into a sexual relationship. Her attorney claims Woods forced her to sign a NDA—or otherwise lose her job—and subsequently locked her out of his residence, which she was staying at, and took her possessions. Woods’ attorney has yet to comment on the document to USA Today but has previously denied that Woods sexually harassed Herman.

    Read it at USA Today