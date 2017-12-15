Ethics Committee Opens Probe of Democratic Rep. Kihuen Over Sexual-Harassment Claims

Read it at Politico
The House Ethics Committee on Friday opened an investigation of Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen over allegations he harassed a campaign aide during the 2016 congressional campaign. Kihuen, a Nevada-based congressman, has vehemently denied the claims and publicly questioned why party leaders want him to resign when they knew of the allegations a year ago. “I do find it interesting that the DCCC, Leader [Nancy] Pelosi and Chairman Ben Ray Lujan—they knew about these allegations last year,” he told ABC this week. “They looked into them. They didn't find anything, and they continued investing millions of dollars in my campaign. They went out there and campaigned for me.”