Everlane’s Free 2-Day Shipping Promotion Means Your Summer Wardrobe Upgrade Is Happening Today
It’s no secret Scouted readers love Everlane and we’re always on the lookout for their newest endeavors. So, we’re pretty excited to see their one-day promotion: Your entire order gets free, expedited 2-day shipping today only. The sale applies to any order on the site so it’s a great idea to run through the women’s and men’s section to find your next summer wardrobe essentials. Of course, if you want to learn about the highlights of Everlane’s current offerings, we’ve got your back. Get to know the new lightweight, cotton tops, the breathable Day Glove ReKnit, its new summer-perfect denim, its performance chinos, its take on sustainable sneakers, the newest additions to its ever-popular Choose What You Pay section, and the new jumpsuits it put out in time for warmer weather, because we all need help dealing with hot weather. If you want to upgrade your summer clothes or add a few staples that are responsibly made and keep their place among Scouted readers’ favorites, today’s your day to get what you want fast at no extra cost. | Shop at Everlane >
