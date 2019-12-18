CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Everlane Is Offering Free Two-Day Shipping on Dozens of Gifts. These Are the Best Ones

    LAST-MINUTE GIFT

    Jillian Lucas

    Commerce Editorial Manager

    As the days of gifting are winding down, we’ve decided to give you a glimpse at the best retailers that are still offering shipping before Christmas. In that pool of retailers is Everlane, which is giving you free two-day shipping until 12/19. That means you can gift all the recycled cashmere and performance chinos you want and they’ll get to their destination before the 25th. Here are a few things to gift while you still can.

    The Day Market Tote

    Buy on Everlane$175

    Free Shipping

    The Men's Grade-A Cashmere Crew

    Buy on Everlane$130

    Free Shipping

    The Cashmere Scarf

    Buy on Everlane$98

    Free Shipping

    The Men's Felted Merino Hoodie

    Buy on Everlane$98

    Free Shipping

    The Women's ReNew Cashmere Button Mockneck

    Buy on Everlane$98

    Free Shipping

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.