‘Iconic’ CNN News Anchor Bernard Shaw Dies of Pneumonia at 82
R.I.P.
Bernard Shaw, the first chief news anchor for CNN when the network launched in 1980, has died at the age of 82. The veteran anchor’s family announced Thursday that he died of pneumonia on Wednesday. They said it was not related to any coronavirus infection. “In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund at the University of Chicago. The Shaw family requests complete privacy at this time,” the family said in a statement. Shaw spent more than 20 years with CNN and was known for keeping cool under pressure, even as he reported live from Baghdad during Operation Desert Storm in 2001. CNN CEO Chris Licht hailed Shaw as a “CNN original” who provided “iconic coverage” in a statement to The Daily Beast. “Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing our viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year. The condolences of all of us at CNN go out to his wife Linda and his children,” Licht said. A public memorial service will be scheduled for a date that has yet to be determined.
— Justin Baragona contributed reporting