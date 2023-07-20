CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Con Anna Delvey Drops Song With Country TikTok Star
Anna Delvey, the ex-con who posed as a wealthy New York socialite, just dropped a song with TikToker and country singer Brooke Butler called “What The Hell?” The song was written by musician Jared Gutstadt, who has worked with artists like Lil Wayne and DJ Khaledm, and will function as an intro for Delvey’s new podcast “The Anna Delvey Show.” Delvey is still under house arrest after she was convicted of attempted grand larceny and numerous other charges in 2019. Her con artist shenanigans were the subject of the 2022 Netflix show Inventing Anna.