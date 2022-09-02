CHEAT SHEET
    Isabel Rupp

    Breaking News Intern

    Getty Images

    Stanley Wilson, Jr., a former Detroit Lions cornerback who retired in 2008 due to a torn Achilles, has been busted allegedly breaking into a home again. He’s accused of breaking into a $30 million Hollywood Hills home twice; during the most recent incident on August 24 he allegedly caused $5,000 worth of damage and took a soapy bath in an outside fountain on the property. The Los Angeles Police Department has charged him with two counts of vandalism and one count of second-degree burglary.

    Read it at TMZ