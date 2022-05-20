Ex-Student Sensationally Acquitted of Murdering Former Beauty Queen
NOT GUILTY!
Ryan Duke, the former Georgia student accused of killing teacher and ex-beauty queen Tara Grinstead, was sensationally acquitted on Friday of murder, aggravated assault and burglary. He was found guilty of just one offense of concealing a death. Grinstead’s 2005 disappearance captured national attention but it wasn’t until 2017 that a tipster revealed her ex-boyfriend, Bo Dukes, once said his old school pal Ryan killed Grinstead. Cops promptly interviewed the men, who had never emerged as suspects, and they confessed that Ryan strangled Grinstead when she walked in on him robbing her home, and Bo helped burn her body in a pecan field. It led to new charges and a wealth of new DNA evidence being uncovered. But Ryan later recanted his confession, saying he was on drugs at the time and it was actually Bo who killed Grinstead. A jury appears to have bought the about-face after deliberating for less than a day. Bo was convicted in 2019 of helping to dispose the body and sentenced to 25 years in prison.