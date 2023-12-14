Ex-Jaguars Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing $22M From Team
‘GAMBLING DISORDER’
The former Jacksonville Jaguars financial manager who allegedly stole over $22 million from the NFL team pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and illegal monetary transaction felony charges, according to ESPN. Amit Patel, 31, was fired back in February and is accused of spending the franchise’s money through its virtual credit card system on a Florida condo, private jet rides, luxury hotel stays, cryptocurrency, a Tesla Model 3, and gambling. During his hearing, Patel explained he has a “gambling disorder” and was treated for alcohol and substance abuse earlier this year. King said in a statement last week that “approximately 99% of the misappropriated funds” were related to gambling losses, mostly through fantasy sports websites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Multiple sources familiar with Patel’s gambling habits told ESPN that he spent almost $500,000 since 2017 to play in fantasy competitions. Patel was released on a $10,000 bond and was ordered to take a mental health evaluation, avoid using alcohol or drugs, agree to drug testing, and not communicate with any Jaguars employees unless his attorney, Alex King, is present. The Associated Press reported that he faces up to 30 years in prison. Neither Patel nor King submitted a statement upon request from ESPN.