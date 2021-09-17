Former LDS Bishop in Utah Charged With Abusing Teen at Girls Church Camp
HOLY HELL
A former Latter-day Saint bishop in Utah has been charged after a 15-year-old told police that he assaulted her at a church camp for girls in Duchesne County. James Douglas Robinson, 63, was charged with forcible sexual abuse after the girl told authorities that he pinned her to a kitchen counter at Reid Ranch on June 16, and touched her body over her clothes. Police said that Robinson was released as bishop and moved to Idaho after the assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
A spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement that the allegations had been quickly reported to law enforcement and that Robinson was “immediately released from his leadership position to allow him to focus on his legal defense.” The church “has zero-tolerance for abuse of any kind,” the spokesman said.