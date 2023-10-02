Ex-MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer, Woman Settle Sexual Assault Lawsuit
LAWSUIT OVER
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, 32, and a woman who claimed he beat and sexually assaulted her in 2021 settled their legal dispute, according to a Monday court filing. Bauer’s attorneys, Jon Fetterolf and Shawn Holley, said, “Both of their respective claims have been withdrawn with prejudice, effective today.” In July 2021, Major League Baseball put Bauer on administrative leave after the allegations emerged. Bauer denied the them, saying that all their sexual encounters were consensual. He was banned for 324 games over violating the league’s domestic violence policies, but the suspension was reduced to 194 by an independent ruling in December 2022. Afterward, the Dodgers dropped him and no other team signed him. He now plays in Japan with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball. The settlement ended the legal action without any transfer of money, but the woman, Lindsey Hill, will get $300,000 from her insurance, according to records obtained by The Washington Post.