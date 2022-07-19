CHEAT SHEET
De Blasio Admits He Doesn't Have Enough Support to Run for Congress
Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he’s dropping out of the race for the 10th Congressional District—and politics for good. “It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that. Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve,” the democrat tweeted Tuesday, along with a short video thanking his supporters. De Blasio, 61, was running in one of the most crowded congressional races in New York, with 12 other candidates on the ballot. Although his campaign raised more than $500,000, more than most of the other candidates, de Blasio failed to get many endorsements, and ultimately voters seemed to want to avoid the ex-mayor, who served two terms until 2021.