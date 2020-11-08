Ex-President George W. Bush on Biden Victory: Election Was ‘Fundamentally Fair’
‘OUTCOME IS CLEAR’
President George W. Bush offered congratulations to Joe Biden on Sunday along with his opinion that the election was “fundamentally fair”—even as President Trump continues to claim without a shred of evidence that it was stolen. Bush said he called Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and pledged to help “in any way I can.” He said that while Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, “the American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.” The only living Republican ex-president, Bush said that while they have political differences, “I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country.”