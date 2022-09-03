Exotic Dancer Imani Armstrong’s Former Partner Charged With Her Murder

Read it at The New York Post
Clarkson Wilson, a 44-year-old man who has been the subject of domestic violence complaints on at least four other occasions, was charged with the murder of Imani Armstrong, the mother of his child, the New York Post reports. Armstrong, an exotic dancer and mother of three, was gunned down and killed while leaving her second job at IHOP at East 14th Street and Irving in New York City on Thursday. The Regional Recovery Task Force in Brooklyn took Wilson into custody on Saturday.