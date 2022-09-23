Experts ‘Alarmed’ That Tom Brady Is Pushing His TB12 Program in Schools
‘NOT ROOTED IN GOOD SCIENCE’
After a sizable Florida school district outside Tampa adopted NFL quarterback Tom Brady’s physical education curriculum TB12, educators are left wondering if the program is helping students, or if it’s simply a play for future merchandising. “Some of this stuff is not rooted in good science,” Mike Fantigrassi of the National Academy of Sports Medicine told the Associated Press. Although some students seemed refocused on health under Brady’s program, critics claim that aspects of TB12 fringe on pseudoscience, including avoiding foods like peppers, tomatoes and eggplants due to scientifically unfounded claims of inflammation. And while TB12 is footing part of the bill for Pinellas County to join the program, adults pay $200 an hour for a TB12 personal training session. “I just am a little bit alarmed that a school district the size of this one would grab onto this celebrity program,” Terri Drain, a former president with the Society of Health and Physical Educators, told the AP.