ExxonMobil’s Head of Shale Oil Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge
BUSTED
The head of ExxonMobil’s shale oil and gas business was arrested at a Texas budget hotel on a sexual assault charge last week, authorities said. David Scott, 49, was taken into custody early Thursday at a La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Magnolia, the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office said. Online jail records show that Scott faces a second-degree felony assault charge and is being held on a $30,000 bond. In a statement, Exxon said it was aware of the allegations but could not publicly comment on a personal matter, according to the Financial Times. “All ExxonMobil employees, officers and directors are accountable for observing the highest standards of integrity and code of conduct in support of the company’s business and otherwise,” the statement added.