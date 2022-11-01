Family Buys Halloween Prop Casket, Finds Dead Woman’s Ashes Inside

CHEAT SHEET
A family in Maryland made a macabre discovery when they opened a casket they bought to use as a prop for a Halloween party. Inside, the Wozniaks found what they believed to be a dead woman’s ashes along with some of her belongings. The tin casket—which the family bought on Facebook Marketplace—contained a photo of Edith Crews, her death certificate, and an envelope containing remains, which had been taped to the bottom of the coffin, Brooke Wozniak said in a TikTok video. “Everyone was in shock. And we didn’t really know how to feel about it,” Wozniak told Fox 5 Washington DC. The video eventually reached a grandchild of Crews, with the items ultimately being returned to Crews’ daughter.