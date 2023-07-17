CHEAT SHEET
Family Canoeing on Minnesota River Finds Human Remains
What should have been a fun day out on a river for one Minnesota family quickly soured on Saturday when they stumbled upon human remains while out canoeing, according to authorities. The family spotted the remains along the banks of Carlton County’s Nemadji River around 1:30 p.m. They called 911 after making the grisly discovery, with the caller helping to lead sheriff’s deputies and first responders to the site of the remains. The body was recovered and turned over to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. An investigation into the matter remains ongoing.