Family of Dead Jan. 6 Cop Brian Sicknick Blasts ‘Delusional’ Tucker Carlson
‘SLEAZE SLINGING’
The family of Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died following the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, lambasted Tucker Carlson and Fox News after the host used selected surveillance footage from the day to cast doubt on the nature of Sicknick’s death. “To this day, media accounts describe Sicknick as someone who was 'slain' on Jan. 6,” Carlson said during his Monday broadcast. “The video we reviewed proves that is a lie.” In a lengthy, acid-tipped statement, Sicknick’s family said they were “outraged at the ongoing attack on our family by the unscrupulous and outright sleazy so-called news network of Fox News,” accusing it of showing “time and time again that they are little more than the propaganda arm of the Republican party.” Turning to Tucker, the family continued, “Carlson’s ‘truth’ is to pick and choose footage that supports his delusional views that the Jan 6th Insurrection was peaceful,” including video that showed Sicknick walking in the Capitol after the attack. The family concluded with a seething demand to Carlson and his network, saying, “Leave us the hell alone and instead of spreading more lies from Supreme Leader Trump, why don’t you focus on real news?”