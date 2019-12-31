Famous Jesuit Abused Boy 1,000 Times, Starting When He Was 11: Lawsuit
Father Donald McGuire, a highly regarded Jesuit priest now serving a 25-year prison sentence in the clerical abuse scandal, is being accused of abusing a boy more than 1,000 times, including during a visit to Mother Teresa of Calcutta, according to a new lawsuit. Robert J. Goldberg, 61, has claimed that from the time he was 11, the priest sexually abused him more than 1,000 times in various states and countries, including during a visit to Mother Teresa, who the suit claims was aware of the abuse. The suit, filed Monday in San Francisco, also accuses the priest of engaging in “sexual touching, oral copulation, and anal penetration.” Goldberg’s lawsuit outlines decades of psychological control that even prompted him to testify in McGuire’s defense on other sex-abuse charges. The entire time McGuire was allegedly abusing Goldberg and other children, he was held in high regard by the Jesuit order, representing them across the world. Goldberg’s attorneys told the Associated Press that the defendants in the case will include high-ranking leaders of the Jesuit order in the United States and Rome.