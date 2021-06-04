Fauci: I Want to See Medical Records of Wuhan Lab Workers
TIME FOR ANSWERS
Anthony Fauci has questions about what was going on at the Wuhan Institute of Virology right before the coronavirus pandemic began. Speaking to the Financial Times, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert said he wants to know more about three researchers at the lab who reportedly fell sick with COVID-like symptoms weeks before the first confirmed case of the disease in Wuhan in December 2019. “I would like to see the medical records of the three people who are reported to have got sick in 2019,” Fauci said. “Did they really get sick, and if so, what did they get sick with?” The doctor added that he also has questions about reports that six miners became ill in 2012 after entering a bat cave in China’s Yunnan province. Three of them died and Wuhan scientists later visited the cave to take samples. “It is entirely conceivable that the origins of Sars-Cov-2 was in that cave and either started spreading naturally or went through the lab,” he said.