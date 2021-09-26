FBI Takes Van-Life Boyfriend’s Personal Items for ‘DNA Matching’
UNDER INVESTIGATION
Two FBI agents visited the North Port, Florida, home of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, on Sunday morning. According to the family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, the agents were there to request “some personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie to assist them with DNA matching.” Laundrie’s parents gave “what they could” to the agents, who were seen leaving the home shortly afterward with a brown paper bag.
Laundrie has been missing for over a week, with his parents reporting him gone on Sept. 17, saying that they hadn’t seen him for three days. With a warrant out for his arrest, authorities have been combing the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre stretch of wilderness that a friend of Petito’s said she believed Laundrie could hide out in for “months.” Also joining in on the search this weekend was newlywed-for-the-sixth-time Dog the Bounty Hunter, who was reportedly on honeymoon in Florida with his new wife anyway. On Saturday, he was spotted knocking on the door of the Laundrie home. Reportedly, no one answered.