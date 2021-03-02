FBI Director: ‘No Evidence’ of Antifa, Fake Trump Fans at Capitol Riot
SAY IT AGAIN
At Tuesday’s Senate hearing on the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers—again—that there is no evidence of “antifa” participating in the insurrection, nor people posing as Trump supporters, despite efforts from lawmakers to claim otherwise. Several GOP officials have attempted to shift blame for the riot away from Trump supporters, despite Trump’s rally speech directly beforehand, and despite several alleged rioters saying they traveled to the Capitol because they believed Trump wanted them to. “We have not, to date, seen any evidence of anarchist violent extremists or people subscribing to ‘Antifa’ in connection with the 6th,” Wray said Tuesday. “That doesn’t mean we’re not looking, and will continue to look. But at the moment, we have not seen that.”