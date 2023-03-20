FBI Offers $20K Reward for Missing Mom of 7 Believed Kidnapped in Mexico
‘WE’RE GONNA FIND HER’
More than a month after a 63-year-old American woman was allegedly abducted from her home in Mexico, the FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to her location. The bureau said it believes Maria del Carmen Lopez, a mother of seven, was snatched from her Pueblo Nuevo home on Feb. 9. Witnesses described seeing a white van drive onto her property, according to Lopez’s daughter. “There was an exchange of words. She was refusing to get into the van,” Zonia Lopez told KABC. “There was another individual who stepped out of the van and helped those two bring her inside and they drove away.” Her family members, many of whom live in Southern California, have not been able to get a hold of Lopez since. Federal authorities do not believe drug cartels were involved in the kidnapping, an FBI spokesperson told CNN. “We’re not gonna give up on my mom,” son Tony Lopez told CBS Los Angeles. “We’re gonna find her, one way or another.”