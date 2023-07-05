FBI Offers $25K Reward to Locate Kidnapped Toddler
‘HORRIFIC SITUATION’
The FBI and police in Michigan are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the retrieval of a toddler kidnapped on Sunday. Authorities said Wynter Smith, 2, was abducted by Rashad Trice, 26, from Smith’s mother’s home in Lansing. Trice allegedly assaulted Smith’s 28-year-old mother—who is his ex-girlfriend—leaving her with “multiple stab wounds.” Trice also allegedly stole the mother’s car and was arrested when he crashed the Chevrolet Impala in St. Clair Shores in the early hours of Monday, but the toddler was not inside the vehicle. “She’s one of our kids and we won’t rest until we get her home,” said Ellery Sosebee, Lansing’s police chief, at a news conference on Tuesday. “We just want Wynter home safe.” She added that “door-to-door canvasses, K-9 searches, drones, multiple helicopter searches with heat-signature technology, and our dive team” have been deployed in the search for the missing girl. Devin Kowalski, the acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s operations in Michigan, said the case was “a horrific situation” and that authorities “are bringing every resource we have here” to the search.