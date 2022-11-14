Federal Court Halts Biden’s Student Debt Relief Program
Americans hoping for a small student loan reduction will now have to wait after a St. Louis, Missouri, federal appeals court ordered a nationwide injunction pausing President Joe Biden’s plan. While the debt forgiveness plan is stalled for now, according to CNBC, Biden and his administration can request that the Supreme Court get involved. “The injunction will remain in effect until further order of this court or the Supreme Court of the United States,” the three-judge panel wrote. Prior to the appeals court decision , Republican-led states Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina sued, arguing that the debt relief program sidesteps congressional jurisdiction and jeopardizes their ensuing tax revenues, according to CNBC.