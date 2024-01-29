CHEAT SHEET
    Federal Employees Set to Launch Hunger Strike for Gaza

    GROWING DISSENT

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    US President Joe Biden speaks to a crowd during the South Carolina Democratic Party First in the Nation Celebration and dinner.

    Sean Rayford/Getty Images

    A group of federal employees from dozens of agencies are planning a hunger strike to protest President Joe Biden’s support of Israel in its nearly four month military campaign in the Gaza Strip—and an ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid to the beleaguered enclave. Feds United for Peace, a group that has already held a walkout in support of those who remain in Gaza, told the Guardian that its members will participate in a “day of fasting for Gaza” on Thursday. A representative said the hunger strike is intended to call attention to Israel’s use of “starvation as a weapon of war by intentionally withholding food from entering Gaza.” Strikers are encouraged to wear keffiyehs, a Palestinian scarf that has come to represent solidarity with those in the Strip.

    Read it at The Guardian