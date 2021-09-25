Judge Rips Guilty Capitol Rioter: ‘You’ve Disgraced This Country’
SAY IT AGAIN
Federal Judge Reggie B. Walton did not hold back in his criticism of Jan. 6 rioter Anthony Mariotto, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for breaching the U.S. Capitol. The judge warned Mariotto to stay on the “straight and narrow” as he accepted the guilty plea on Friday. Mariotto faces a maximum sentence of six months in jail. “You’ve disgraced this country in the eyes of the world, and my inclination is to lock you up,” said Walton. “I found it outrageous that American citizens would do what you did.”
“What if the next time around the Democrats lose the presidency, and that person says ‘I won despite what the results say,’ and another mob tries to tear down the Capitol?” Walton continued. “I guess that would be all right in light of what you did, right?” According to CNN, Mariotto quietly responded, “No.”