Feds Declare 2022 Elections Free of Foreign Interference
SURPRISE, SURPRISE
The Department of Justice and several other federal law enforcement agencies declared in a declassified report Monday that the 2022 midterm elections were not affected by foreign interference. “We—the Department of Justice, including the FBI, and Department of Homeland Security, including the Office of Intelligence and Analysis and CISA—have no evidence that any foreign government affiliated actor materially affected the security or integrity of any election infrastructure in the 2022 federal elections,” the four-page report states. There were a few unsuccessful attempts made by “pro-Russian hacktivists and suspected People’s Republic of China (PRC) actors,” the report continued, but nothing that amounted to a material change in votes one way or the other.