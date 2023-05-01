CHEAT SHEET
    Feds Say Hospitals That Refused Life-Saving Abortion Broke the Law

    ACCOUNTABILITY

    Victor Swezey

    Intern

    Protesters gather inside the South Carolina House as members debate a new near-total ban on abortion with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest at the state legislature in Columbia, South Carolina, Aug. 30, 2022.

    Sam Wolfe/Reuters

    Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, pregnant women across the country have reported hospitals being unwilling to terminate their pregnancies, even when their lives were in danger. Now, a first-of-its-kind investigation by the Department of Health and Human Services is seeking to hold two hospitals accountable, according to the Associated Press. In August, doctors told Mylissa Farmer of Missouri that her fetus would not survive after her water broke 17 weeks into her pregnancy, yet Freeman Health System in Missouri and University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas refused to give her an abortion because they still detected a fetal heartbeat, forcing her to travel to Illinois for the procedure. The hospitals are now being accused of breaking federal law, which requires doctors to treat patients in emergencies and supersedes state abortion bans.

