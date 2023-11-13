Feds Say Trump Wants Cameras to Turn ‘Trial Into a Media Event’
OH WHAT A CIRCUS
In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel Jack Smith argued against Donald Trump’s request to have his D.C. election fraud trial televised next year, saying it’s all part of “a transparent effort to demand special treatment, try his case in the courtroom of public opinion, and turn his trial into a media event.” Prosecutors also told U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan that airing the event could lead to witness intimidation. Federal courts prohibit television cameras, but various media outlets have pushed for increased transparency during the Trump trial to help eliminate disinformation regarding the 2020 election. USA Today reported that Trump’s legal team said, “The prosecution wishes to continue this travesty in darkness. President Trump calls for sunlight.” The trial is set to begin in March 2024.