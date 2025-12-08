Tone Deaf Melania Hawks $2800 Bag From Luxury Designer

First lady Melania Trump helped design a multi-thousand-dollar luxury bag that she plugged on X Monday, even as her husband faces mounting public concerns about affordability in the U.S.

“Thank you, Alexandra Gucci @guccizarini for creating the beautifully important UNITY handbag,” the first lady wrote on X, praising the bag’s designer, nepo baby Alexandra Gucci Zarini—the great-granddaughter of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci—who pledged that 20 percent of proceeds from the bag will go towards the first lady’s initiative, Fostering the Future, designed to help children aging out of the foster system.

“Your support of Fostering the Future is transforming lives—giving foster youth access to college, eventually leading to job security and financial independence,” Melania Trump continued on, ending the post with a retweet of Gucci Zarini’s launch of the bag that links viewers to the designer’s website.

The first lady’s promotion of the bag came a day after Gucci Zarini told FOX and Friends that Melania Trump also helped design the $2,800 bag.

“We worked closely together on it and she was very much involved in the design and the details,” Gucci Zarini told the network. “She has amazing style and taste, she’s, yeah, impeccable.”

Included in the details of the purse, which is called the “Unity Bag,” is a “gold oval plaque” that happens to match President Trump’s recent White House redecorating moves.

Representatives for the First Lady did not immediately respond to the Beast’s request for comment.

When launching the Unity Bag on Dec. 5, the Gucci heiress explained that it’s supposed to carry “a quiet message of hope and [a] shared vision” of coming together to “protect and uplift” children towards a “brighter future.”

“I have always admired Melania Trump’s quiet yet unwavering devotion to children—especially foster youth who are so often overlooked,“ Gucci Zarini wrote in an X post about the launch. ”Her vision for Fostering the Future is truly inspiring, and it is an extraordinary honor to support her initiative.”

Previously, Gucci Zarini gushed about the “unforgettable moment” of meeting “our beautiful First Lady” when she was invited to the White House in November to watch President Trump sign the Fostering the Future Executive Order. The first lady spoke at the event.

What an unforgettable moment at the White House, meeting our beautiful First Lady, Melania Trump — she is so elegant, kind, and deeply devoted to the wellbeing of children.



To be invited into these legendary rooms, where you can feel the history in every corner, was the greatest… pic.twitter.com/fblYtr0oN6 — Alexandra Gucci Zarini (@GucciZarini) December 4, 2025

The first lady’s collaboration with Gucci Zarini—whose cheapest bag currently sells for $885—comes when almost half of American adults feel that affordability in the U.S. has tanked. A poll released Thursday by Politico found that 46 percent of American adults find the cost of living to be the “worst they can ever remember it being,” with 37 percent of these respondents previously supporting Trump in 2024.

During Trump’s presidential campaign that secured his second term, he ran on a promise of bringing down the cost of groceries, energy and gasoline. However, as reports emerged in November about economic concerns, Trump—who has an estimated net worth of $6.3 billion—ignored public outcry about the cost of living, stating that the polls measuring the public’s financial anxiety “are fake.”

The first lady's design of a luxury bag comes as her husband is facing voters who are unhappy with the cost of living in the U.S. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

He then blamed news reports about the economy on Democrats, claiming that they were false lies from left-leaning media.

“More than anything else, it’s a con job by the Democrats,” the president told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle in November. “You know, they put out something, ‘Say today costs are up,’ they feed it to the anchors of ABC, CBS and NBC and a lot of others—CNN and etcetera.”

The president then claimed that “gasoline is going to be hitting $2 pretty soon” and that it was currently “at 2.70,” despite (at his time of speaking) the national average sitting at a little over $3.

Although the bag calls for “unity,” levels of division in the U.S. are skyrocketing, according to a survey released in October from The New York Times and Siena University. The poll found that 64 percent of registered voters think the country is too divided to actually solve political issues, compared to the 42 percent of voters who felt that way in September 2020 when Trump’s first presidency came to a close.

And it isn’t just voters, prominent members of MAGA have launched an all-out civil war, disagreeing with some of Trump’s second administration policies, like controversial drone strikes, the handling of the Epstein files and H-1B visas.