MAGA Senator Fears ‘Sombrero’ Treatment From Trump for Wanting Epstein Files Released

MAGA Sen. John Kennedy says he fears he may “end up with a sombrero on my head” after calling for the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Louisiana Republican was asked on CNN whether he agrees with Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie’s assessment that Donald Trump will try to have any GOP lawmaker who votes to release the Epstein files primaried and removed from office.

“Epstein was a pig, a P-I-G, pig. My people think this is no country for creepy old men,” Kennedy, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told CNN’s Kasie Hunt.

“My people believe, and I think they’re right, that Epstein trafficked young women, some of whom were minors, to himself. But here’s the issue: my people want to know who else, if anyone, Epstein trafficked young women to.”

Donald Trump posted an AI video of Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer on Truth Social while blaming the Democrats for the government shutdown. Truth Social

“President Trump has turned that issue over to Attorney General Bondi, and I don’t know how she is going to answer that question for the American people without releasing all the records,” he added. “I just don’t think this issue is going to go away until it is addressed and answered to the American people’s satisfaction. And I may end up with a sombrero on my head for saying that, but that’s the way I see it.”

Kennedy, 73, was referring to the racist AI-generated videos that Trump and the White House posted on Truth Social, in which a sombrero and mustache were added onto House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, accompanied by mariachi music.

The House is expected to vote soon on a bill forcing the Department of Justice to release all of its files on Epstein, the convicted sex trafficker who died in 2019 and was once a close friend of the president.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act will go to the House floor after a discharge petition finally reached the 218-signature mark following Arizona Rep. Adelita Grijalva’s swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Four Republicans—Reps. Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace, and Lauren Boebert—also signed the petition. However, many more GOP lawmakers are expected to support the bill to trigger the release of the records.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee released a trove of emails sent to and from Epstein, including one suggesting that Trump “spent hours” at Jeffrey Epstein’s house with one of his victims.

“Of course [Trump] knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop,” Epstein wrote in a January 2019 email to author Michael Wolff.

Trump has long denied knowing about his former friend’s crimes. The emails have reignited concerns of a potential cover-up amid the administration’s efforts to avoid releasing the files despite previously vowing to do so, as well as putting the spotlight back on Trump’s relationship with the disgraced financier.

Kennedy told CNN he is confident that Senate Majority Leader John Thune will also bring the resolution to a vote in the upper chamber if it clears the House first.